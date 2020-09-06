Bret Hart Talks About How Dynamite Kid Was A Bully

In the latest edition of his ‘Conversations with the Hitman’ podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Bret Hart spoke about Dynamite Kid’s drug and alcohol abuse and described him as a bully during his career. Here are highlights:

On Dynamite’s pain pill addiction: “Dynamite kept taking pain pills on such a regular basis that he couldn’t figure out if he was in pain or not anymore. He was on so much different stuff that he ended up blowing out his back in a [pro] wrestling match in Hamilton [Canada]. He was just running, jumping over top of a guy in the ring, just stepping over him. The guy was laying flat, and when he jumped over top of him, he blew his back out and he crashed. They ended up taking him out. He blew out two discs in his back. He had to be taken to the hospital and there was talk that he would never wrestle again.”

On Dynamite refusing to acknowledge his career was done: “I don’t think Dynamite could do it anymore and I think he was having trouble admitting that to himself, like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ And instead, he went around town drinking, and drinking, and drinking, and drinking, and drinking until there was no money left. His wife and him were growing further and further apart too.”

On Dynamite’s relationship with other wrestlers: “He had a lot of enemies and he did a lot of lousy things to people. He was a real bully and, I mean, he would pick on guys that were minding their own business. Even me, when I first wrestled Dynamite, my first match, one of my first matches, my second match of my career against Dynamite and I really had no business being a wrestler, and I knew that and I said that. Like, ‘I don’t have the experience to wrestle a guy from England. I don’t think I can wrestle you, Dynamite.’ He really took liberties in the ring with me. He busted my face open with an elbow smash, he busted my nose open, and he kicked me in the face one time. I remember coming to the back thinking, ‘how was it?’ I wasn’t sure! Like, ‘I hope I didn’t do anything wrong.’ And I realized after, when he shook hands and all that, that it was just cheap shots. He just didn’t like me and he thought I was complaining about having to work with him, or he didn’t understand what I was really trying to say. What I was really trying to say was, ‘I don’t know how to wrestle you – I don’t have the experience.'”