UPDATED: Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Assailant Ranted About Women Main Eventing WrestleMania, Sent Bizarre Tweets To WWE Talent, Was Arrested For Stalking

UPDATED: PWInsider adds that the man was arrested and charged with stalking on January 5th of this year.

ORIGINAL: The man who assaulted Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame last night has sent a series of strange tweets to WWE talent over the last month. As noted last night, the man, Zach Madsen, is an amateur MMA fighter who worked at an Allstate, but quit in order to pursue an MMA career.

A scan through Madsen’s Twitter account shows that starting in mid-March, he began tagging WWE talent and taking shots at The Shield, while simultaneously calling for a match with them. He began tagging Vince McMahon as well. After the main event was announced to be the bout between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Madsen went off and called it “a major setback for the human race” and telling McMahon, “You will rue the day you decided to have three ‘females’ main event.”

Over the last week he has commented about driving to New Jersey for WrestleMania, assumedly from his home in Lincoln, Nebraska, and either believes or is acting like Vince McMahon invited him there. As noted last night, he was arrested last year for violating a protection order.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has video of Madsen’s last known MMA match, a loss in March of last year in which he was choked out: