Brett Lauderdale Reveals That Andrade El Idolo Was Set For GCW Spring Break 2021
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
Andrade El Idolo nearly worked GCW’s 2021 Spring Break event, according to Brett Lauderdale. The now-AEW star had been released from WWE back in March of 2021, and during an AMA Lauderdale named El Idolo as one of his bookings that fell through.
Lauderdale said, “We actually had Andrade (one of my favorite wrestlers) booked for Spring Break Tampa. He was gonna make a surprise appearance to setup a match with Lio Rush in Atlantic City. But, between the time he was booked and the day of the show, he signed with AEW and pulled off so that AEW could be his first show back.”
El Idolo made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite.
