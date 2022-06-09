Brett Lauderdale on GCW Returning to Hammerstein Ballroom, The World on GCW’s Success

– speaking to The Business of the Business podcast, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale discussed GCW’s relationship with Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. GCW made its debut at the iconic venue earlier this year for The Wrld on GCW. The event was a sellout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lauderdale on holding another GCW event at Hammerstein: “There’s nothing on paper yet, there’s nothing set in stone but of course, it’s something we’d like to do. It’s something Hammerstein [Ballroom] would like to do. They’d really like to have us back and of course, I mean, I’d be lying if I said we wouldn’t like to have this be an annual, every year special event. But it’s not always that easy, you know? Hammerstein is a serious, world-class venue and always, certain things have to fall into place to make it realistic and viable. I don’t wanna go there and do it if we can’t go all out again. So with that being said, of course, I’m gonna do everything in my power to get us back there and go all out. So, take that for what you will.”

On the success of The Wrld on GCW: “I don’t wanna say average but let me put it to you like this, it was about five times higher than our previous high, put it like that. Well, [Matt] Cardona/[Nick] Gage and [Jon] Moxley/Gage were both ways up there, those are among our best. Spring Break 3 was up there in 2019… and those are mega-events for us. So Hammerstein, again, we’re talking about five times those numbers.”

Listen to “Episode 79: Brett Lauderdale of Game Changer Wrestling” on Spreaker.