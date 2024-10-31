Brett Lauderdale has confirmed that he increased Nick Gage’s paycheck for a match with Jon Moxley at GCW after Moxley asked him to. Gage said on Blvd Bullies that he had “moved on” from GCW for now but said Lauderdale is his best friend and praised him for doing “a lot for my career.” Lauderdale weighed in on the interview on Twitter, writing:

“I will now make a shocking revelation:

Yes, I was paying Jon Moxley – a major tv star of nearly a decade, a world champion, and the hottest wrestler in the industry more money than I was paying Nick Gage for their match in GCW.

Yes, at Mox’s request I did end up increasing Nick’s pay for the match, to an amount equal to what he was paid to wrestle Chris Jericho on television.

Not that any of you actually care about Nick, but he is my brother of 20+ years and that will never change.

In this same interview, the hosts repeatedly tried to get him to talk bad about me and he forcefully declined. Nick not only referred to me as his friend, but his FAMILY.

We have been thru alot in 20 years. The real ones know. And to everyone else, go f**k yourself.”