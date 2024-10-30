Nick Gage Confirms Rehab Stint, Says He’s ‘Moved On’ From GCW For Now

Nick Gage recently provided an update on his life, confirming he had a stint in rehab and has moved on from GCW. Gage was unable to make his appearance at GCW Homecoming on August 24th, with Brett Lauderdale saying at the show that Gage was out indefinitely. Gage, who is set to face Sami Callihan at 4th Rope Wrestling Heels Have Eyes III, appeared on Blvd Buddies and addressed his status with GCW and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his status with GCW and relationship with Lauderdale: “First off, Brett Lauderdale is my friend, my best friend. He’s done a lot for my career. GCW is always going to be my home. I love Brett. I love his family. Sometimes, you have to move on in your career. Sometimes you don’t see eye to eye with your friends. It is what it is. Maybe down the road we can sit down…it’s business, it’s a little bit of everything. Life moves on. You have to keep trucking.”

On the two not having talked about a potential appearance at GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom show in January: “He’s doing him and focused on himself. I’m totally focused on myself, my brand, building bridges. I’m building a team. I’m building a squad.”

On the rumor he went to rehab: “I am proud that I went there. I will never apologize for that. I was exhausted. I was headed down the wrong path. I’m glad I noticed that and that I had people in my corner. I’m glad I went there. It helped me out. I will never apologize for going there. Nobody made me leave that place. I’m a grown ass man. Nobody makes me do anything. I left because I felt good. I was good.”