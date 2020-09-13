Brew City Wrestling Rumble at Rumpoles II Results 9.12.20: Beer City Bruiser in Action

– Brew City Wrestling (BCW) held the promotions Rumble at Rumpoles II event yesterday (Sept. 12) at Rumpoles Banquet Hall in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Below are some results for the Brew City Wrestling event, courtesy of Fightful.

* Maverick Boone won the BCW Heavyweight Title 20-Man Battle Royal.

* Chuco defeated Ethen Matthews.

* Dysfunction beat CJ Cole.

* Chris Coyote got the win over Andrew Douglass.

* Killer Instinct (Chucky Bates & Gunner Wixx) vs. Cypher & Nacho Clown for the BCW tag team titles ended in a No Contest.

* Aesop Mitchell, Brandon Blaze & PY Chu-Hi Jr. beat Sabin Gauge & The Curse (Shawn Priest & Tylor Sullivan) in a six-man tag team match.

* Skye Blue & Stacy Shadows got the victory over Missa Kate & Sierra.

* The Beer City Bruiser beat BCW heavyweight champion Maverick Boone by disqualification. As a result, Boone retained his title in the matchup.

* Dysfunction teamed with Beer City Bruiser to beat Ethen Matthews and Maverick Boone in a tag team match.