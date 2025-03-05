BRG Weighs In On Losing Honey Trap Match To Paul London At MLW Superfight 6

BRG is none too pleased with losing his Honey Trap match against Paul London at MLW Superfight 6 and wants to ban honey from the US now. London defeated BRG at the February 8th show by shoving his opponent into a pool filled with honey, after which London and Paul Walter Hauser feathered BRG. BRG spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds about the loss, and you can see highlights below:

On losing the match: “I’m still finding feathers in some of my ring gear and a lot of my other clothes in general, but since SuperFight 6 and the Honey Trap match, the wheels have been turning and new plans are in place to make sure that it doesn’t happen again and I never get embarrassed like that again.”

On what kind of honey was used: “It was disgusting, I can tell you that.”

On wanting to see honey banned: “High class, but I personally don’t have any favor towards honey anymore. I’d rather never see it again and would like to have it complete banned from the United States. I have PTSD after that match. I would rather not freak out every time I see honey. I’ve already told people, ‘Do not have honey in your household or I will throw it out immediately.’ Just throw it out the window.”