Jim Ross Discusses Brian “Crush” Adams Being Arrested on Steroid & Gun Charges, Being Fired By WWE Over It

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brian Adams, best known as Crush in WWE, being arrested on drug and illegal gun charges while working at a Gold’s Gyn in Hawaii in 1995, leading to him being fired by WWE. Authorities found a package that allegedly included 500 units of anabolic steroids and allegedly found an illegal gun in his home, as well as other drugs such as marijuana. JR’s comments are below.

On the suspicion that Adams was selling the steroids: “It was embarrassing for the company because the charges were very sensational. Not only the anabolic steroids, 500 units of anabolic steroids makes you believe that he was going to sell them, or could he use all 500 units for himself? I don’t know enough about that world to tell you if that’s even feasible. Probably isn’t. So then the suspicion would be that he is obtaining these to sell. Ties back to the Gold’s Gym, well it could be that people in the gym want to get bigger and stronger.”

On how the Adams situation was indefensible: “Why do you need several unregistered semiautomatic handguns? Is one or two not enough? You gotta have a whole plethora of them? So it was very embarrassing charges. The company had no idea. That’s when JJ Dillon, I think, was in charge of talent relations. The decision wasn’t JJ’s decision, this is a Vince call, and it was kind of indefensible. The anabolic steroids were mailed to his house, so that was that, and when the authorities got to the home of Brian Adams, that’s when they found all these weapons. I discount the marijuana thing because, after all, you’re in Hawaii. A lot of people that live in Hawaii smoke weed.”

