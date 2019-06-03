wrestling / News
Brian Cage Almost Worked AEW Double or Nothing
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling champion Brian Cage almost appeared in a match at AEW Double or Nothing and was actually backstage at the event. Cage was ready to compete in a match but once Impact Wrestling officials found out he was there, they contacted him and told him he couldn’t appear due to his contract.
Tommy Dreamer, who works on the Impact creative team, did make an appearance, in the Casino Battle Royal. However, Dreamer is not under contract to a promotion.
