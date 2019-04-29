wrestling / News
Brian Cage Provides Update On Back Injury, Doesn’t Expect To Miss Time
UPDATE: Brian Cage has sent out an update on his back injury, revealing that he doesn’t expect to miss any time from the ring. He appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning to reveal exactly what injuries he suffered.
He said: ““So right away, right when we hit, I’m rolling and I feel the pain shoot down my leg. Just a feeling I’ve never had before in my life. I’m instantly thinking ruptured disk or whatever. My back is fucked and I’m gonna have to have surgery or something. Sorry I dropped the f-bomb there but…Maybe it’ll go away and just trying to enter the ring after that moment and I’m bleeding and what not. Rolling into the ring, turning my hip over and trying to get up, I just felt like there was no strength there and the pain shot down my leg again. I was like, ‘Crap’, but it felt almost a little bit better so that gave me a tiny bit help. I’m like, ‘Okay, well, maybe it’ll subside here in a second. Maybe it’s just a flash thing’, and then, I think I was in a corner and I evaded Johnny and I was trying to move and I couldn’t. I just felt so slow and no pun intended, so robotic in my mannerisms and movement because of the pain. ‘Okay, this is serious’, and again, just like I said during the opening of the interview, I didn’t know to what degree. ‘Am I gonna need back surgery now? Like what’s wrong? What’s going on? I don’t know because I’ve never had this type of pain in my back and also, it felt nerve-related so-to-speak. Yeah it doesn’t look like I’m going out. The way I looked at it, he goes, ‘Look, I think you’re gonna be fine. I think you have severe inflammation and bone bruise. There could be a small fracture there’. He goes, ‘I would like to rule that out. However, if it’s a fracture, I don’t see it being any major fracture’ and then he goes, ‘Even then, it’s not much you can do for that.’”
EXCLUSIVE: New @IMPACTWRESTLING World Heavyweight Champion @MrGMSI_BCage gave @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 an update on what landed him in the hospital after winning the championship at #IMPACTRebellion last night. pic.twitter.com/mtr0Z3Sr2O
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 29, 2019
Original: It was reported yesterday that after he defeated Johnny Impact for the Impact World Title at their Rebellion PPV, Brian Cage was hospitalized with a back injury. It appears as though Cage was injured after taking a Spanish fly from Impact from the ramp to the floor. Both Cage and his girlfriend Melissa Santos tweeted about his trip to the hospital not long after it happened.
At the ER with @MrGMSI_BCage and we are waiting to be seen, his back was injured. Thank you for the support during this worrisome time. Will keep everyone updated.
— Melissa Santos (@ThisIsMelSantos) April 29, 2019
Not how I wanted or ever imagined this incredible night would end. I've chased this moment and have dreamt about this my entire life. And to have this be the outcome, I'd be lying if I said it didn't break my heart. pic.twitter.com/Ogj7lD7L0x
— Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) April 29, 2019
