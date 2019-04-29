wrestling / News

Brian Cage Hospitalized Following Impact Rebellion Match

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Cage Impact

– New Impact Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage has been hospitalized after his match with Johnny Impact at Impact Rebellion. The Impact Wrestling Twitter account announced that Cage was rushed to the emergency room. No further updates are available at this time.

Cage defeated Impact for the World Championship at Sunday’s PPV. PWInsider has confirmed that the injury is legitimate and not a storyline, and that Cage was hurt during the Spanish fly spot off the rampway to the floor.

