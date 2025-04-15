Brian Cage Is Already Back In The Gym After Getting Surgery

Brian Cage has commenced his recovery journey after undergoing successful knee surgery. He had been sidelined for several weeks, prompting Don Callis to announce recruitment plans for the Don Callis Family on AEW Dynamite due to Cage’s and Mark Davis’s injuries, as initially reported by Dave Meltzer.

In recent Instagram stories, Cage shared a post-surgery image of his knee and confirmed the procedure. He also revealed his return to the gym for the first time since the operation.

Cage had continued to work out with a brace before the surgery. While there’s no official timeline for his in-ring return, his presence back in the gym signifies a positive step in his recovery.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Brian Cage reveals that he has had a surgical procedure done to his injured knee.<br><br>Speedy recovery to The Machine 🙏🏿 <a href=”https://t.co/3IcrBUvtwq”>pic.twitter.com/3IcrBUvtwq</a></p>— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KXNGAO/status/1911899778436436402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 14, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>