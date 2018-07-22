wrestling / News
Brian Cage Wins X-Division Championship at Slammiversary XVI (Video)
– Brian Cage became the Impact X Division Champion after defeating Matt Sydal at Sunday’s Slammiversary XVI show. You can see highlights of Cage’s win below.
The win marks Cage’s first run with the championship, ending Sydal’s reign at 191 days. Sydal won the match at the Impact tapings in January, on an episode that aired on March 8th.
