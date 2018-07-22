Quantcast

 

Brian Cage Wins X-Division Championship at Slammiversary XVI (Video)

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Cage Matt Sydal Impact Slammiversary

– Brian Cage became the Impact X Division Champion after defeating Matt Sydal at Sunday’s Slammiversary XVI show. You can see highlights of Cage’s win below.

The win marks Cage’s first run with the championship, ending Sydal’s reign at 191 days. Sydal won the match at the Impact tapings in January, on an episode that aired on March 8th.

