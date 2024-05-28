– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Seven Bucks Productions executive and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz teased the upcoming, still-unreleased WrestleMania 40 documentary, which will offer a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look of events leading into The Rock’s in-ring return at this year’s WrestleMania 40. Gewirtz said on the documentary (via WrestlingInc.com):

“There’s a doc coming out, it’s in WWE’s hands, I’m sure they’re strategizing on the best way to release it and everything … and it’s great. I’ve seen it and it’s one of the most eye-opening peeks behind … it’s called Behind the Curtain for good reason. And it covers a lot of this [the talks behind the scenes before WrestleMania 40].”

WWE has not yet announced when the WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain documentary will be released.