Brian Gewirtz Gives Update On WrestleMania XL Documentary, Says It Was Promoted Too Soon

Brian Gewirtz recently gave an update on the upcoming WrestleMania XL documentary, noting that it’s coming out “pretty soon.” The documentary was promoted after night one of WrestleMania 40 and promised to go behind the scenes of the event. The documentary was promoted for the week after the show but has yet to see the light of day.

It was reported earlier this month that the documentary was still being finished because of the amount of footage that had been shot, something Gewirtz confirmed in an interview with The Masked Man Show.

“Believe it or not, there is an awesome (documentary),” Gewirtz said (per Fightful). “The Rock isn’t holding hostage until he has approval of every frame. I think there was an error in terms of promoting it so soon because it wasn’t ready to come out. That was an error that was made.”

He added, “This is a doc that went from 11 minutes to 45 minutes and now it’s over an hour. It’s pretty awesome. It will be coming out, in some form, pretty soon, is my understanding.”

At this point, it’s still not known when the documentary will ultimately premiere.