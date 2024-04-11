wrestling / News
Details On Why Wrestlemania 40 Documentary Didn’t Debut Yesterday
April 11, 2024 | Posted by
It was reported over the weekend that WWE would present a behind-the-scenes documentary for Wrestlemania 40 on Youtube this week. However, Wednesday came and went and the documentary never premiered. PWInsider reports that the documentary still isn’t finished.
The issue is that WWE captured so much footage during Wrestlemania weekend, that they are still putting the film together. The documentary will be made available as soon as it’s finished.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW All In Footage Reveal Is Based On Timing Of AEW Dynasty
- Bully Ray Doesn’t See The Endgame of AEW Releasing All In Footage
- Matt Hardy On Why He Wasn’t Disappointed to Work Battle Royals at WrestleMania
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)