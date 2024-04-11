wrestling / News

Details On Why Wrestlemania 40 Documentary Didn’t Debut Yesterday

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

It was reported over the weekend that WWE would present a behind-the-scenes documentary for Wrestlemania 40 on Youtube this week. However, Wednesday came and went and the documentary never premiered. PWInsider reports that the documentary still isn’t finished.

The issue is that WWE captured so much footage during Wrestlemania weekend, that they are still putting the film together. The documentary will be made available as soon as it’s finished.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 40, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading