Brian Hebner Announces He Is Leaving The NWA

In a series of posts on Twitter, referee Brian Hebner announced that he is leaving the NWA, making sure to thank the company and champion Nick Aldis.

He wrote: “Want to thank @nwa and @Billy for a great few years of nothing but a great professional experience. I learned & grew so much as my job extended more than just refereeing. Want to REALLY thank @RealNickAldis who has never not believed in me and my abilities. Time to move on #123 Thank you to all you great wresting fans and just supporters of are sport. I will move on from @nwa and push forward. Find ways to do what I do and make a stamp. Thank you guys so much.”

