Road Dogg Weighs In On Tony Khan’s Recent Twitter Comments

In a recent Oh You Didn’t Know? video, Brian “Road Dogg” James shared his thoughts on the various posts Tony Khan made this week on social media (per Wrestling Inc). James explained that he understood the impulse behind Khan’s aggressive statements but thinks the ratings numbers are the more relevant factor in the competition for viewers. You can find a highlight from James and watch the full episdoe below.

On Khan’s Twitter statements and the impetus behind them: “He’s throwing rocks, and I get it. I get it. Yeah, I get it. I’m not gonna say no more than that, but I get it. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Hey, throw rocks, man. Throw rocks … If it makes you feel better, like, tweet that stuff, you know what I mean? I don’t know. It’s crazy. Like, when you read the numbers and then you go, like, ‘Okay. He’s right. They threw everything at that, but rightfully so, and now you see why and mission accomplished.’ You know what I mean?”