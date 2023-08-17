Brian Kendrick On What Kept Him From Success In WWE, His Regrets About His Time There

Brian Kendrick recently weighed in on what kept him from finding greater success in WWE, and what regrets he has about his time there. Kendrick weighed in on the topic while speaking on VOC Nation’s In The Room, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On what the deciding factor in his WWE run was: “The deciding factor was my attitude, my lack of hard work, opportunities that I screwed up. I mean, they don’t know what it is they’re looking for until they get it, whether it comes in the form of The Rock or John Cena or Stone Cold or Hulk Hogan or Kofi Kingston. They don’t know what form it’s going to come in.”

On his regrets about his time there: “Well, just been more grateful. You know, this is certainly my time prior to the cruiserweight run when I was late 20s, early 30s before being let go. Years ago I acted really foolish and hopefully matured since then. It’s not the reason I didn’t become a superstar. It has nothing to do with my height. It has to do with my lack of having what it takes.”