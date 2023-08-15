Brian Kendrick On Why WWE Has Never Made Their Cruiserweight Divisions Work

WWE has always had a problem keeping their cruiserweight divisions going, and Brian Kendrick recently weighed in on why. Kendrick was part of the company’s cruiserweight division at various times, and he spoke about the issue in an appearance on In the Room. You can see the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc.):

On why the cruiserweight division has never taken off in WWE: “Cruiserweights aren’t physically larger than life. I’m assuming that a lot of the reason that the general audience doesn’t like cruiserweight wrestling, and the reason that Vince hasn’t pushed it in the past, is because the average male audience member thinks that they can beat up a cruiserweight… What’s the point of watching somebody compete when I think I can beat them up?”

On why fans should care about the cruiserweights: “It’s not a fight. It’s a fantastic performance, so I think that gets lost in all of it.”