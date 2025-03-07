Brian Knobbs Dealing With Life-Threatening Infection, GoFundMe Set Up

A GoFundMe has been set up for Nasty Boy Brian Knobbs, who is dealing with a serious infection that could potentially cause the loss of his foot. As he had to cancel several commitments due to his health problems, this has left him unable to get income. The foot injury is the result of his diabetes, as well as other complications. Doctors are considering amputation. The GoFundMe post reads:

Help Wrestling Legend Brian Knobs Fight His Toughest Battle Yet

Brian Knobs, a beloved wrestling legend, is facing the toughest fight of his life. In just a few short months, he has gone from losing everything due to Hurricane Milton to now battling a life-threatening infection that could lead to the amputation of his foot. To make matters even more challenging, Brian had to cancel his appearance on the Chris Jericho Cruise back in January and the upcoming European cruise, as well as several other major commitments, making the situation even worse for him financially. Because they lost their home due to Hurricane Milton, Brian and his wife have been living in hotel room to hotel room, and now that Brian is in rehab, his wife is left to stay in a hotel by herself, making this situation even more heartbreaking and urgent.

Please consider donating today. Every share and contribution makes a difference.

Why Brian Needs Your Help

⚠ Critical Medical Emergency – Risk of Amputation

Brian recently suffered a foot injury that quickly turned into a life-threatening infection due to his diabetes and other health complications. His condition has worsened to the point where doctors are now considering amputating his foot.

Right now, Brian is still in a rehab center under medical supervision. Unfortunately, the facility is outdated and provides subpar care. He urgently needs help to recover safely and regain his strength.

How Your Support Will Help

We are raising $30,000 to help Brian cover urgent expenses as he fights to recover and rebuild his life.

All donations will go directly to Brian’s bank account, ensuring he has full access to the funds immediately.

Time is running out. Brian’s medical team needs to make a decision about his foot soon.

A Personal Message from Brian

“I never wanted to ask for help again, but I need it now more than ever. I love you all and appreciate anything you can do.”

– Brian Knobs

Let’s Rally for a Legend—One More Time

Brian has spent decades entertaining us. Now, he needs our help to get back on his feet—literally.

Please donate today and share this campaign.

Every dollar you donate will go directly to Brian to help him recover and rebuild.

Thank you for standing by Brian.

#HelpBrianKnobs #WrestlingLegend #SaveBrianKnobs