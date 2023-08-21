Brian Myers Intends To End His Career in Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Metro, Brian Myers spoke about his intention to end his wrestling career in Impact Wrestling, where he is currently signed. Here are highlights:

On retiring in Impact: “If IMPACT will have me – I probably shouldn’t say this out loud, but I’ll end my there career there. I’ll be there as long as I can because I’m having that much fun, the schedule is a little more lenient, it allows me to be Super Dad when I’m home. It’s pretty much perfect for me, you know?”

On joining Impact in 2020 after his WWE release: “It was kinda like my whole world was spinning. Joining IMPACT was one of the best things that ever happened in my career, and I like to think IMPACT was pretty blessed by it too because I’ve worked my ass off in every situation. Also, I’m having fun and they’re also giving me the opportunity to be the wrestler I always wanted to be. The real version of me, not nibbling and crumbs and taking what I can get – which, hey, it happens in wrestling and it is what it is.”

On the most memorable moment of his career: “I think hands down it’s winning the tag titles in my hometown at WrestleMania with Matt after losing 269 matches in a row, being fired and brought back. I never, ever, in my wildest dreams, could have imagined or foreseen where it was going to culminate. And it did in such a storybook, unbelievable way – my wife and daughter in the front row. It’s just pretty surreal, actually.”