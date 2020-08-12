wrestling / News
Brian Myers Returns to Impact, Challenges Eddie Edwards For World Title (Video)
Brian Myers, the former Curt Hawkins, made his return to Impact Wrestling on tonight’s show and challened Eddie Edwards for the World Championship. On Tuesday’s episode, the WWE alum made his return to TNA, where he worked in 2015, in the main event. He challenged Edwards unsuccessfully for the championship and you can see pics and video below.
During the match, Josh Mathews mentioned Myers’ WWE past as a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Matt Cardona, who is now working for AEW, and plugged the Major Wrestling Figures podcast. Myers posted to Twitter after the show to comment on his return:
No shame in losing to @TheEddieEdwards. He’s one of the best. But, so am I. I’ll be @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion soon enough. I’m the most professional wrestler. Enjoy the ride. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lCtvSX1a9S
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) August 12, 2020
.@Myers_Wrestling has accepted @TheEddieEdwards' open challenge for the IMPACT World Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XrDHKGK2TD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2020
Big overhead belly to belly by @TheEddieEdwards. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/E6vAOqZAra
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2020
.@TheEddieEdwards throws caution to the wind! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/eVO0hfnx2g
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2020
.@Myers_Wrestling is taking @TheEddieEdwards to the edge! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9YIBB538g0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2020
AND STILL IMPACT World Champion – @TheEddieEdwards! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Myers_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/54pLG28JkP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2020
