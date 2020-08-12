Brian Myers Returns to Impact, Challenges Eddie Edwards For World Title (Video)

Brian Myers, the former Curt Hawkins, made his return to Impact Wrestling on tonight’s show and challened Eddie Edwards for the World Championship. On Tuesday’s episode, the WWE alum made his return to TNA, where he worked in 2015, in the main event. He challenged Edwards unsuccessfully for the championship and you can see pics and video below.

During the match, Josh Mathews mentioned Myers’ WWE past as a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Matt Cardona, who is now working for AEW, and plugged the Major Wrestling Figures podcast. Myers posted to Twitter after the show to comment on his return: