Brian Myers Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Brian Myers revealed that he extended his contract with Impact Wrestling through 2023. He previously signed in 2020 after his release from WWE. Here are highlights:
On signing a new deal with Impact: “This was an easy decision for me. It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me. I think what we do in the ring is so precious. Father Time is eventually going to get us all, but I don’t want to stop doing what I’m doing until I have to. This is very important to me.”
On his previous WWE run: “I don’t have any regrets and I don’t hold any grudges. You’ve got to have thick skin in this business. If I were the best hitter on the New York Mets, even if the manager hated me, I’d still be in the lineup every single day. Wrestling is different. It has a lot of politics. For whatever reason, I was never the chosen one in WWE. I was the guy who was there to make other people look great, and I took a lot of pride in that. All those opportunities led me to where I am now.”
On his role in Impact: “When I first came in was a real down time for Impact in their overall merchandising. To me, as a lifelong Impact fan, I grew up with Don West hustling everything imaginable. They were the kings of merchandise. But when I came in, there wasn’t a Don West-type guy. Matt and I built something special with our podcast and toy line, turning our passion into business. We almost became toy insiders. So we helped Impact relaunched the Micro-Brawlers. We helped initiate the Impact Wrestling action figure deal with Asylum Wrestling. Luke Gallows really helped out with the t-shirts. We hooked them up with a VHS deal that was a cool collectible. Now it’s really rolling, and I appreciate being part of that team as a consultant.”
