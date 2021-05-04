Brian Pillman Jr. to Pay Tribute To Father On AEW Dark & Dynamite

Brian Pillman Jr. will be honoring his late father on this week’s episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite. Pillman Jr. posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he’ll be wearing an original pair of his dad’s “bengal” orange and black striped trunks for his matches on both shows this week.

The late Pillman is the focus of Dark Side of the Ring’s two-part season three premiere that kicks off on Thursday night. Pillman and his Varsity Blondes tag partner Griff Garrison are facting Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis on tonight’s episode of Dark, and will then be part of the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Eliminator match on Dynamite to potentially earn a shot at the Young Bucks and the AEW World Tag Team Championships next week.

Pillman wrote:

“Tonight and tomorrow I will be honoring my father’s historic career by wearing an original pair of his famous black and orange striped “bengals” trunks! Watch yer necks boys cause AIR PILLMAN IS COMIN THROUGH!!!”