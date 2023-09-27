Brian Pillman Jr. Seemingly Teased On WWE NXT

WWE appeared to tease the debut of Brian Pillman Jr. on this week’s WWE NXT. A segment aired late on Tuesday’s show featuring an unseen individual watching WCW Saturday night and Cincinnati Bengals team practice. You can see the segment below.

The references look to reference the late Brian Pillman Sr., who worked in WCW and played for the Bengals. Pillman Jr’s signing with WWE has been reported on, but not yet confirmed by WWE.