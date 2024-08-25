wrestling / News
Brie Garcia Appears On AEW All In: Zero Hour Pre-Show
August 25, 2024 | Posted by
Brie Garcia made an appearance on the AEW All In: Zero Hour pre-show, being interviewed by Renee Paquette. Garcia spoke with Paquette on the pre-show, billed as Brie Danielson and talking about Bryan Danielson’s career vs. title match with Swerve Strickland that will main event tonight’s show.
Garcia is best known for her WWE run alongside her twin sister Nikki as the Bella Twins. The two are WWE Hall of Famers. You can see the full interview between Paquette and Garcia below:
