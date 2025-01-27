wrestling / News

Brie Garcia Attends NFC Championship Game

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brie Garcia Bella Image Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia took in the NFC Championship Game in person. The former Brie Bella was in attendance at the game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders to earn a spot in the Super Bowl. The Eagles’ Twitter account shared a clip of Garcia sharing a message to the fans as you can see below:

Brie Garcia, Jeremy Thomas

