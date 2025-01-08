Brie Garcia On a Possible WWE Return, Says Deion Sanders Was Her First Celebrity Crush

Brie Garcia recently weighed in on a possible WWE return, noting its hard to say no when the company calls. Brie and Nikki have been away from WWE for nearly two years at this point and having wrestled since the 2022 Royal Rumble. They appeared on Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz’s We Got Time Today on Tubi, and during the conversation Brie talked about a possible return while also revealing that Sanders was her first celebrity crush.

You can see highlights from Brie’s comments below (courtesy of Fightful):

On her first celebrity crush: “It was actually middle school, and it was you, Deion. You were my first celebrity crush… You want to know something crazy? Listen to this. This is for real. I was looking through a box of my childhood photos, I’m like, I need to find a picture of me in Deion’s jersey. But my grandfather, full-blown Italian from South Philly, so we’re diehard Philadelphia Eagles fans. It was very hard on my family because they’re like, ‘Wait, she has Deion Sanders’ Dallas Cowboys jersey,’ and the fact that you were my crush, could have got me kicked out of my family.”

On a possible WWE return: “We’ll see. The wrestling ring has always been our home, and I think that’s the hard thing about getting older, is that there’s that person inside you who, it’s like, ‘I would do anything to go back ten years to compete in the ring against the women today. But it’s time and age. There’s a funny thing to that. So we always want to compete. Every time I watch wrestling, I get fired up. [Nikki] and I would like, ‘Oh, this promo we should cut,’ but we’re like, wait, we’re not even in the business. But you know, you still are always there. So any time if WWE calls and is like, ‘Hey, ladies, we want you back,’ it’s always hard to say no.”