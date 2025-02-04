– During a recent interview with Redefined, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) spoke about her and Bryan Danielson’s kids, Buddy and Birdie Danielson. According to Brie, her son Buddy is a natural wrestler, but her daughter isn’t into sports or athletics and is more into art. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brie Garcia on her son being a natural wrestler: “My son is going to be the one. He’s a natural wrestler. The way he grabs an arm. The way he hooks. The way he’ll even maneuver from one leg to the other. That is natural, the way his body moves.”

On her daughter Birdie not liking sports: “My daughter is extremely artistic and she hates sports. We tried soccer camp this past summer because she knows I played it growing up. ‘Okay, I’m going to try.’ I drop her off, I come to pick her up, and I see her face. She looks distraught. I’m thinking, did something happen? Was there a mean girl situation? I grabbed her, ‘Are you okay?’ She’s looking at me with a red face. We get to the car and she’s like, ‘I do not like soccer. They made me run. I got pushed off the ball.’I thought it’d be smart to put her at goalie. She did not like people kicking balls at her. I tried tennis with her and different sports. She’s like, ‘Mom, I’m just not into sports.’ She’s incredible at art and starting to play the piano. That’s where I see her thrive and happy. I think that’s her calling.”