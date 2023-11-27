wrestling / News
Brie & Nikki Garcia Not Ruling Out Return To the Ring
November 26, 2023 | Posted by
Brie & Nikki Garcia have been retired from the ring for a while now, but they won’t rule out a return at some point. The former Bella Twins last competed in the 2022 WWE women’s Royal Rumble match, and they were asked during an interview with The Messenger if they would be interested in another match.
Brie told the outlet, “We never say never. We obviously miss wrestling. You know, wrestling has our hearts. We miss the fans, the lights, the crowd.”
She added, “We would love our kids to be able to watch us. Birdie’s been able to see us in the Royal Rumble. But one day, somewhere in the world, we’d love them to sit ringside and see [their] mommies kick some butt in the ring.”
