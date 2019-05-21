wrestling / News
The Briscoes Declare War on NWA (Video)
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– The NWA has released a video with The Briscoes declaring war on NWA and attacking NWA National champion Colt Cabana and Nick ALdis in Chicago, Illinois during the Ring of Honor War of the Worlds tour. You can check out a video of the incident below.
The Briscoes are retaliating for their disqualification during the Crockett Cup last month. They were disqualified for using a chair in their match against Brody King and PCO.
Colt Cabana will defend his National title against Mark Briscoe at ROH State of the Art on June 1. The event will be held in Kent, Washington.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Discusses What It Was Like to Work With ‘High Maintenance’ Ultimate Warrior During His 1996 Return to WWE
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened