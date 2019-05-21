The Briscoes Declare War on NWA (Video)

– The NWA has released a video with The Briscoes declaring war on NWA and attacking NWA National champion Colt Cabana and Nick ALdis in Chicago, Illinois during the Ring of Honor War of the Worlds tour. You can check out a video of the incident below.

The Briscoes are retaliating for their disqualification during the Crockett Cup last month. They were disqualified for using a chair in their match against Brody King and PCO.

Colt Cabana will defend his National title against Mark Briscoe at ROH State of the Art on June 1. The event will be held in Kent, Washington.