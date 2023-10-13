Britney Abrahams’ Lawsuit Against WWE Dismissed Today

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston recently reported that Britney Abrahams’ lawsuit against WWE has been dismissed with prejudice. As previously reported, Abrahams had dismissed her suit against individuals within the company but not WWE itself; the current update concludes the entirety of the complaint against the company. Thurston contacted Abrahams’ legal representation to inquire if a settlement had been arranged as part of the dismissal proceedings, but no details were offered on that subject. Abrahams’ attorney, Derek Sells, merely explained that the situation had been amicably resolved. You can find Thurston’s original social media posts on the report below.

