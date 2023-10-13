wrestling / News
Britney Abrahams’ Lawsuit Against WWE Dismissed Today
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston recently reported that Britney Abrahams’ lawsuit against WWE has been dismissed with prejudice. As previously reported, Abrahams had dismissed her suit against individuals within the company but not WWE itself; the current update concludes the entirety of the complaint against the company. Thurston contacted Abrahams’ legal representation to inquire if a settlement had been arranged as part of the dismissal proceedings, but no details were offered on that subject. Abrahams’ attorney, Derek Sells, merely explained that the situation had been amicably resolved. You can find Thurston’s original social media posts on the report below.
Former WWE writer Britney Abrahams' racial discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit against WWE has been voluntarily dismissed.
Abrahams in August voluntarily dismissed the case against named defendants including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and members of the WWE… pic.twitter.com/3tfP2WwPDa
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 13, 2023
I reached out this morning to Abrahams' attorney, Derek Sells, to ask if there was a settlement or if he had any comment to add. Sells gave a short response, only saying that the matter has been "resolved amicably".
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 13, 2023
