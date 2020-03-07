Britt Baker, Matt Cross Appearing In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Powerbomb

A new wrestling-themed horror film is on the way, and it features none other than AEW’s Britt Baker and Lucha Underground alum Matt Cross. Bloody Disgusting reports that Indican Pictures has set a VOD/home video release date of April 14th for Powerbomb, which feature Baker and Cross in the cast along with Gregory Iron, John Taddeo, Wes Allen, Roni Jonah, and Cash Allen.

You can check out a clip below from the film, which was crowd-funded on Indiegogo. It’s described as follows: