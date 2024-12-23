Britt Baker On Putting Her Dentist Career On Hold For Wrestling

Britt Baker recently explained why she put her career as a dentist on hold for her wrestling work. Baker was a guest on DDP’s Gauntlet and spoke the difficulty in balancing her careers and how she plans to pick her dentistry work back up when she’s done with the ring. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the difficulty of balancing her wrestling and dentistry careers: “It was turning into, like a comic-con, where people were coming in. Because you can find me. People were coming in and asking for autographs and pictures. And like, they’d schedule appointments, take up appointments slots. And my staff, they were like ‘Whoa, we got to make money. This isn’t it, this isn’t it Britt.’ And then there’s just some scary fans. Like, where we had to call the cops, and they were going to come and kill us.”

On her plans to pick up dentistry once her in-ring career is done: “I love it. And when they need me, they call me, I’m there. If the other dentist is sick, they need help, or if it’s some of my ride or die patients that don’t want to see anyone else, I’m in there. There’s this kid that I love seeing. But it’s just, right now, wrestling has to be at the forefront.”