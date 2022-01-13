Britt Baker Thanks Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, & Jerry Lynn After Receiving Three PWI Awards

– AEW star and women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker shared a series of tweets after she picked up several awards this year from Pro Wrestling Illustrated 2021 Best of the Year Awards. Dr. Baker was awarded with Most Improved Wrestler of the Year, Match of the Year for her match with Thunder Rosa, and Woman of the Year.

Dr. Baker credited and thanked Kenny Omega, who won Wrestler of the Year, AEW President Tony Khan, and AEW producer & coach Jerry Lynn for their help, which you can view below.

Dr. Baker initially wrote on her success in 2021: “2021 was good to me, but not given to me. I worked my ass off and took advantage of every opportunity. No one can deny that I helped build an entire division. I truly am a pillar of

@AEW and I’m proud of the year I had. With that being said, 2022 belongs to D M D.”

Britt Baker said on Omega and Khan, “Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first independent wrestling t-shirt I bought as a fan was a Kenny one. Pretty cool to now call him both a mentor and a friend. Tony has never doubted me, even when it felt like most of the world did! Without these two there’s no DMD.”

She later added on Jerry Lynn, “Last one, I promise! Having Jerry as my coach has been one of my favorite parts of 2021. Jerry is truly one of AEW’s secret weapons and he’s probably had a hand in most of your favorite matches. I owe so much of my growth as a wrestler to @itsjerrylynn. New F’n Show.”

Britt Baker won her first title in AEW after beating Hikaru Shida to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship in May 2021. She’s currently 228 days into her title reign.

Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first independent wrestling t-shirt I bought as a fan was a Kenny one. Pretty cool to now call him both a mentor and a friend. Tony has never doubted me, even when it felt like most of the world did! Without these two there’s no DMD. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GG9Bd98ZVc — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 12, 2022