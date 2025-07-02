Britt Baker Reportedly Trying To Get Out Of AEW Contract

According to a new report from Mark O’Brien of WrestleMobs and Bodyslam.net (via Wrestling Inc), Dr. Britt Baker, DMD is said to be actively trying to leave AEW, which has been the rumor for some time.

Baker herself added fuel to the fire with a post on her Instagram Story. The following quote was highlighted: “Same water. The only thing that changed its value was the place.”

There have been rumors that Baker has been on the outs with AEW for a while. It had been reported back in January that there were people in the company that didn’t like Baker, which is why Tony Khan hadn’t been booking her. Although other reports suggested that was overblown. Either way, she hasn’t appeared on television since November, when she was in the beginning of a feud with Serena Deeb. It’s believed she signed a five-year deal in 2021, which would suggest that her current deal isn’t up until 2026. Due to the fact she has spent time away because of injuries in the past, AEW could potentially add time to that contract if they wanted.