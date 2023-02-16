Brock Anderson On Training With Lodi and QT Marshall, How He Got Signed To AEW

On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Brock Anderson revealed that former WCW wrestler Lodi was his first trainer. Brock also talked about continuing his training with QT, signing to AEW during the pandemic era of shows, and watching as many matches as he could to keep learning. Read on for the highlights:

On training with Lodi and Cody keeping tabs on him: “Started training. I was training here in Charlotte with Lodi from WCW. He’s got a school about fifteen minutes up the road. Went in there two-three times a week for about a year. I think somehow Cody, just in their conversations, between him and dad, had figured out what I was doing, that I was training. Keeping track of my progress. I guess he told him anytime he wanted to come up and have a try out. He was like, when he’s ready. So I think February 2021, he was like… I think you’re ready.”

On getting his AEW tryout during the pandemic era: “This was Covid Jacksonville. This was when Cody was still doing the classes in the afternoon. So everybody’s out there. I remember Cash was out there; I think Hobbs was out there. There was probably fifty people out there watching me, when I usually had five people watching me. I don’t know if I just exceeded their expectations cause their expectations were so low, that I got pretty good feedback from everybody. I think Cody gave up to me and said, ‘we can have that match on Dark tonight, if you want.’ Signed that day. It all happened so fast, I can’t really remember any details other than that. It was just boom, boom, boom, boom. It was nuts. From there, I was rockin’ and rollin’.”

On working with QT Marshall after he signed: “I signed in February 2021. I think they were just waiting to figure out what to do with me. So in that meantime, in that six months, I would go down to Nightmare Factory in Atlanta. I’d roll around with QT. I can’t say how good a teacher he is. Real old school. The way he explains things makes perfect sense. He relates things in a very understanding manner. I’d go down, roll around with him. They’d do their Dark matches they would tape for their show. Did a couple of those. Great place to train.”

On spending his time watching and learning: “So we’re going to TV every week, from February to June, til I debuted. We would do the two shows. I was out there for Dynamite all the way to three am when we finished doing Dark. So I watched every single match. Saw something I did like, saw something I didn’t like. It was a good tool to learn. And they’re working in front of nobody on those taped shows. It almost got to the point after about four months of me just sitting there in the crowd, not having a match, everyone was like, what’s your deal man, are you working here or not?”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit AEW Unrestricted h/t 411mania for the transcription.