Brock Lesnar Mentioned In Marvel Comic
March 9, 2020
– Brock Lesnar was mentioned in the Marvel Comic Avengers #31.
The comic features Tony Stark in a prehistoric age after an Iron Man helmet fossil was discovered. While battling prehistoric Avengers, Iron Man says the line “Look, Ghost Rider Suffaluffagus and Brock Lesnar Starbrand are one thing, but no way am I getting slapped around by Thor’s daddy!”
