wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar ‘Quits’ Smackdown, Heading to Raw (Video, Pics)
– It appears that WWE may have just resolved the issue of two main event titles on Smackdown, as Brock Lesnar “quit” the brand and said he’s headed to Raw. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Lesnar appeared with Paul Heyman in the opening segment and addressed the attack by Rey Mysterio after the match. Heyman said that Lesnar wants Mysterio, but Vince McMahon said he couldn’t do that as Mysterio is exclusive to Raw. Thus, Heyman announced that Lesnar was quitting the brand and heading over to Raw to deal with Mysterio.
The move, if it sticks, moves Lesnar and the WWE Championship to the Red brand after Bray Wyatt — a Smackdown star — won the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. WWE was faced with the possibility of both main event titles being on Smackdown without a development like this, or of Wyatt or Lesnar losing the title at this month’s cross-brand PPV Survivor Series.
