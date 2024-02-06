Brock Lesnar Removed From WWE 2K24 Cover Art

– The newly revealed gameplay trailer for WWE 2K24 revealed that former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been removed from artwork that featured him for the game. Lesnar was previously featured in the 40 Years of WrestleMania artwork for the game. However, the artwork has now been updated so Lesnar’s image has been removed, and John Cena is more prominently featured instead.

Lesnar’s removal was the result of his recent connection to the recent lawsuit by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking. While Lesnar was not named in the lawsuit, it did refer to a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion,” who McMahon allegedly offered Grant’s sexual services to. The Wall Street Journal identified Brock Lesnar as the person in question in their report on the lawsuit.

You can see an image of the original artwork and the newly updated version below (via Fightful).