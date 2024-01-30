– Dave Meltzer reported more details on WWE’s original plans for Brock Lesnar this year on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported, Brock Lesnar was rumored to be part of the men’s Royal Rumble bout at last Saturday’s premium live event. However, Lesnar was removed from the match late into the week and replaced by WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker.

It’s rumored that Lesnar was going to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber next month in Perth, Australia. Meltzer noted that Lesnar wouldn’t have the actual Chamber match next month and would’ve faced Dominik instead. After that, Meltzer reported that Lesnar would go on to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40. However, that match is no longer taking place.

Meltzer also noted during today’s Observer Radio that Lesnar is not expected to return to WWE for a while, stating, “It appears that Brock Lesnar’s probably not going to be back for a while. Some people think ever.” PWInsider states that Lesnar was withdrawn from the Rumble match over the weekend due to the recent lawsuit by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual misconduct and sex trafficking.

Lesnar was not mentioned by name in Janel Grant’s legal complaint. However, it did allege that McMahon shared explicit photographs and videos of her with other men inside and outside of WWE, including “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract. The legal complaint also mentions Grant being used as a “sexual pawn” to entice a “World-Famous Wrestling Talent’ to stay under contract with WWE, and McMahon recruiting the talent for a “sexual encounter” with Grant while she was working for the company.

As for Breakker, it’s unknown if he will be taking the spots previously earmarked for Lesnar at Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania 40. On last night’s Raw, Nick Aldis revealed he was getting a call from Bron Breakker during an on-air segment. Also, Breakker did end up getting eliminated by Mysterio during the Rumble as well.