Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly Set To Work With Dominik Mysterio At WWE Elimination Chamber

A new report suggests that Brock Lesnar was originally planned to work with Dominik Mysterio at WWE Elimination Chamber before he was pulled from the Royal Rumble. As reported, Lesnar was planned to be part of Saturday’s men’s Rumble match, but he was removed from the bout and reportedly replaced by Bron Breakker. After a strong performance Breakker was eliminated from the Rumble by Dominik, and POST Wrestling cites two sources as confirming to them that Lesnar was set to work with Mysterio at the Chamber PPV in Australia on February 24th.

At this time, it is not clear of Breakker will be facing Mysterio at Elimination Chamber as Lesnar had been planned for. Breakker said after the match that the main roster is his “home” now.