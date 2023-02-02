Brock Lesnar Reportedly Got Heat For Unplanned Spot At WWE Royal Rumble

Fightful Select reports that Brock Lesnar got heat over an unplanned spot following his elimination at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. After being thrown out by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar began to tear apart the ringside era. At one point, he tossed referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade.

Lesnar lifting the stairs was not planned, nor was him throwing a piece of the announce table in the ring. However, it was expected that Brock might get a little crazy with his “freak out”, which was planned. The spot that got him some heat was throwing Orengo, which also was not planned. It appeared at the time that Orengo suffered a foot injury, but that hasn’t been confirmed. He had to sell all the way to the back and missed an “integral spot” during the match.

However, it was noted that heat is “a relative term” for the Beast Incarnate and he’s unlikely to face any consequences. Some people backstage were angry with him, but he won’t be in trouble.