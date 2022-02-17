Brock Lesnar Says Incident With Jackass Forever‘s Wee-Man Wasn’t Staged

– During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar addressed the recent incident where he slammed Jackass Forever Wee-Man through a table at a hotel bar during the Royal Rumble weekend. The cast of the film were there as guests due to Johnny Knoxville competing in the Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brock Lesnar on the incident with Wee Man: “That was not staged at all. Like, I flew in town and before the Royal Rumble. I got a private room and I come walking through the restaurant at the hotel and I’m – like, I just scurried through people. Like, I just want to get in and go hide in my hole and eat my steak. Leave me alone.”

Lesnar’s account of what took place: “So I’m like, my buddy goes, ‘Jackass crew is out there.’ And I’m like, ‘Really?’ We walk by them. Yeah, okay. Then all of a sudden, I sent the waiter out, I sent a nice bottle of wine. So then, next thing I know, Knoxville comes into the back room, breaks my f*cking door down. Yeah, broke my door, the door on the private room. And I’m like, ‘Okay, well’. So I come walking out and then I guess, in the midst of all this, they were setting themselves on fire out in the, in the restaurant. I didn’t know that at the time.”

On why he put Wee Man through a table: “So, I’m just coming. I’m like, going to go home and go to bed. I’m walking out and Wee Man stands up and like, peacocks me a little bit. Yeah, he’s like – and I just picked him up and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna put you down right here.’ None of it was a promo, none of it was staged. Nothing. It just turned out to be really fun. Good for business.