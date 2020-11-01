Brodie Lee On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Bludgeon Brothers Team Name, Bray Wyatt’s Pitch For Joining Wyatt Family

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Brodie Lee discussed Vince McMahon’s reason for Bludgeon Brothers team name, Bray Wyatt’s pitch for him to join the Wyatt Family, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Brodie Lee on Vince McMahon’s reason for Bludgeon Brothers team name with Erick Rowan: “Vince literally named us that because when we asked ‘Why did you name us that?’ he said ‘Bludgeon, it’s an action, you can feel it.'”

Brodie Lee on the Bludgeon Brothers’ run in WWE: “Every time an idea for me or Rowan would come to fruition – a singles idea – it would instantly be taken to a certain level and then like ‘You know what, I think we’re just gonna put them back together as a tag team.’ We did it three times, and we were always happy to do it. The Bludgeon Brothers, looking back, was a very cool run. I think it’s underrated because we never really had the big matches except for with The New Day and The Usos one time. So, we never really had those big matches that people could sink their teeth into. But as an eight-month run, it felt awesome. I don’t know where it was gonna go – Rowan got hurt and tore his bicep at the end – and it just kind of disintegrated and everything, and I was sent home eventually.”

On Bray Wyatt’s pitch for him to join the Wyatt Family: “Bray Wyatt, he is a very intense human being. Before I was even hired, Claudio calls me and we never call each other – I pick it up and say ‘Hey man’ and he goes ‘Hey somebody wants to talk to you’ and he gets on the phone and it’s a man I’ve never met, never spoken to, nothing. For the next 10 minutes, he rattles off these ideas of what the Wyatt Family became, and then he goes ‘Alright man I’ll see ya later.’ Claudio gets back on and goes ‘Bray really wanted to talk to you, he knew you were coming here and just really wanted to talk to you.’ I go ‘Well what happens now if I don’t get signed, is he gonna be really upset?’ Literally everything he said was exactly what he wanted presented that way, and I just happened to fit in perfectly at the time. I didn’t change a thing from when I was on the indies at that point.”

On his character with the Wyatt Family: “I thought it was a really great step into that world. I always hoped that it would progress from there and become an actual character. We used to get asked all the time like ‘What is your character?’ I would point out how somebody else on the roster’s character had been fleshed out through a series of feuds or storylines or things that they did on air. Not like ‘Hey here’s his character, he delivers cookies or whatever.’ So I hoped it would flesh out somewhere from behind Bray into the forefront and it just never happened.”

