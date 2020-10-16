Brodie Lee Says He Wasn’t Originally Set to Win TNT Title, Why He Prefers to Be in the Dark About Creative Plans

Brodie Lee’s TNT Championship win over Cody was one of AEW’s more memorable moments this year, but Lee says that he wasn’t originally supposed to win. Lee appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast and talked about how he was not originally going to win the title, as well as how he tries to avoid knowing too much about creative plans for his own well-being.

Lee’s title reign came to an end last week when Cody returned and beat him in a Dog Collar match. You can check out highlights from the discussion and the full video below:

On how the plan for his TNT Championship win came together: “I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion. I don’t know how — I’m kind of not privy to the ins and outs of the nuts and bolts of it all. Probably because I don’t want to be, because if I get a thought in my head I become quickly married to it. And then if something changes, I go insane. So, I try not to know too much about what’s supposed to happen and I kind of just live in the moment.”

On consciously keeping himself in the dark about creative: “I learned my lessons the hard way over many, many years. So, I try to stay pretty level-headed and not get too much information, and you know, take things on as they are presented to me. And the match itself was presented to me like a week or two before it even happened. So, I just kind of wanted to train, look the part, and then do whatever was asked of me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.