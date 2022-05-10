Brody King Addresses Fan Criticism for House of Black Storyline

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes’ Innes McVey, AEW star and House of Black member Brody King addressed fan criticism for the House of Black storyline involving The Varsity Blonds and Julia Hart. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brody King on fan criticism for the House of Black angle with the Varsity Blonds: “I feel like the fans want instant gratification at all times and then they get frustrated when they have to wait for it. But once it all pans out and you finally see the finished product and why these things are happening, then they go ‘oh!’. Then they get to see these callbacks and all these little Easter eggs and hints they were given along the way.”

King on building up to a major moment: “If we saw Avengers: Endgame before we saw the 20 movies before that, and Thanos just got defeated, it’s like ‘oh. Okay?’ They get you more invested and get you to this point where you have to wait for it and you want it and you’re just dying for it, then it finally happens and you’re like ‘yes! That is why I waited this long for it!’ Not to say this is as complex as that but I feel like wrestling is, at times, missing that factor of making fans wait for it, making them beg for it, and at times criticize it because they’re not getting it. When my three-year-old wants ice cream and I tell him he’s got to wait for dinner, he’s going to yell at me until he gets it. But then when he eats, he’s happy about it!”