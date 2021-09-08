Brody King On How His Appearance On Netflix Series I Think You Should Leave Happened

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brody King spoke about how his recent appearance on the Netflix series I Think You Should Leave happened. Here are highlights:

On how his appearance on the show happened: “It was crazy. It was completely by accident, really. My friend, Madison, he runs the suburban fight no ring matches in LA. I believe that a producer or somebody that somebody knows went to one of these shows and told somebody about it. The producers of the show hit up my friend Madison and was like, ‘Hey, do you have a big, intimidating wrestler that can do this part for the show?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, let me hit up my friend Brody.’”

On being a fan of the show: “I got the call, and they asked if I had ever heard of I Think You Should Leave. This was short, probably like a couple months after the first season that I’d watched a million times by then. I was like, ‘Yeah, I love that show!’ He’s like, ‘Well, they want you to do this part. Are you interested?’ F–k yeah I’m interested!”

On the pandemic delaying filming: “I sent videos of me just like, yelling at my phone and they were like, ‘Yeah, this is great! Let’s do it!’ Then the pandemic hit and it just kind of went away. In the middle of the pandemic, my friend Madison did a music video for this band Johnny, but he asked I Think You Should Leave if they wanted to piggyback on the shoot because they’re going to have a ring and they’re going to have wrestlers and stuff like that. They were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ It just happened randomly in the middle of the pandemic. I didn’t really know who was involved or who was going to be there. It was just a director, a writer, and a producer there when I was doing the bit. To see it in its full form, having Tim Robinson in it, having Conner O’Malley and stuff like that, it was pretty awesome.”